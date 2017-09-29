Norwegian soldiers to join NATO forces in Lithuania next year

Up to 50 soldiers from the Norwegian army will be sent to Lithuania next year, where they will be part of NATO’s enhanced presence in the country. The government’s decision was announced on Thursday.

The Norwegian force contribution is a clarification unit from Hæren.

This year, Norway has a mechanical company group consisting of about 200 people who will be in Lithuania for the next six months.

“We want to continue the close and good military cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands in particular, and therefore will also choose to be together in Lithuania by 2018,” said Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H).

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today