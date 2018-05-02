Norwegian woman charged with genocide in Rwanda

A woman with Norwegian citizenship is charged with genocide in Rwanda, where she is originally from. She was arrested during a visit to her native country in 2017.

The 44-year-old woman, who came to Norway in 1999, has been remanded since she was arrested in January last year. On Wednesday she will attend court, according to TV 2. Brynjar Meling is the woman’s defender and he arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday.

“We know she has had two court meetings earlier that were scheduled, and both were adjourned. We do not know if it will end with adjournment tomorrow, or if there will be a main hearing in which the charges against her will be dealt with. We do not know anything,” says Meling to TV 2.

According to the accusation, several witnesses pointed out the 44-year-old woman as having been involved in acts of violence during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Meling says the woman claims this is a lie and that she is innocent.

Around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by government forces and Hutu militia during the Rwanda genocide in a matter of months.

