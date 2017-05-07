The Oslo Fjord Tunnel closed for a long time

Major damage to the Oslo Fjord Tunnel

There was major damage to the Oslo Fjord tunnel after two people were rescued when a truck caught fire inside it on Friday night.

No one suffered serious injury, but it will probably be a long time before the tunnel is opened again.

‘There was large scale damage to the tunnel, and there is a lot to be done before it can be opened again.

Among other things, the light fixtures have been destroyed over a distance of 500 meters.

The insulation has burned and melted at the place where the fire struck,and it will probably need to be paved again,’ said Jan-André Delbeck, operation manager of the Eastern Police District to NTB news agency.

He does not want to speculate on how long the tunnel must be closed, but doesn’t rule out that it may take weeks or months for it to

open again.

Of Friday night and Saturday morning, Kripos, the Havarikommission, and local police conducted technical investigations inside the tunnel.

Eventually, the process of clearing the tunnel of cars also began. In addition to the truck that burned, there was major damage to another truck that was close to it.

The Oslo Fjord tunnel is an underwater road tunnel that crosses the Oslo Fjord between Akershus and Buskerud. It is 7,306 meters long.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today