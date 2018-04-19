Oslo mentioned as a possible meeting place for Trump and Kim

Oslo is one of nine cities mentioned as a possible place for the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, Bloomberg reports.

Trump said on Tuesday that the notified meeting will take place in one of five places that are being considered, but he did not name any of the potential places.

On Wednesday, a person with knowledge about the case said that another four places are to be evaluated. Neither Beijing, Pyongyang, Seoul or the Korean border town Panmunjom are on the list, writes the San Francisco Chronicles’ sister-site SFGate writes, with news agency Bloomberg as the source.

The potential meeting list includes the Nordic capital cities; Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki, as well as Bangkok, Geneva, Prague, Singapore, Warsaw and Ulan Bator, according to the source.

In May last year, talks took place between US and North Korean officials in Oslo.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today