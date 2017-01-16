Oslo police was notified about an accident with reindeer

Police in Oslo noticed when they received notification of an accident with reindeer. However, it proved to be an improperly wired telephone conversation, which was supposed to be for the police in Finnmark.

The message about the hit reindeer arrived Sunday afternoon, according to the operations center in the Oslo police district.

– Later it turned out to be a wrong phone notice which placed from Kautokeino, and phone were diverted to Finnmark PD, wrote police.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today