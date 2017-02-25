Pending judgment in extensive drug case in Drammen

The trial of five people who have been prosecuted in Drammen District Court for trafficking in drugs, ended on Tuesday. The verdict was expected for Friday.

Attorney Erik Marthinussen let down allegation prison terms of between eight and nine and a half years in prison for the defendants, according to Drammens Tidende.

The five persons have been in custody since they were arrested in January last year. During the trial, which started on Tuesday 14th of February, the defendants come with partial confessions, without any of them has laid all the cards on the table.

Police were made aware of the case of a witness who had seen two men sitting in a truck at Kjellstad-Lier while they counted the piles of money.

The investigation revealed that the truck – which is believed to have transported the drugs to Norway -Come to the country by boat from the Netherlands via Denmark.

Police found catching up half a million in cash when they come out to Kjellstad and a VW Golf and a Citroen Berlingo parked at a gas station nearby.

A drug dog found near 30 kg of amphetamine in the trunk of Berlingo. The two men who had driven the car were at the station when the police arrived, but ran away.

They were later found in an apartment in Moss, where they were recognized despite the fact that they had changed hairstyles. The driver of the Gulf should also have been involved in organizing drug reception.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today