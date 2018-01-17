Person dies in collision in Oslofjord tunnel

A person died in a collision between a truck and a passenger car in the Oslofjord tunnel, reported the police in Follo.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the accident.

‘They are working on releasing a passenger car stuck under a truck,’ Follo police said at 10.00.

It was a short time after the first accident report, which, according to the Follo police, was a head-on collision. Southeastern police district on the other side of the fjord characterized the accident as ‘serious’.

The fire department moved out with crews from Follo, Røyken and Hurum. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration reported the accident for the first time just after 09.00.

