Person wearing a mask tried to rob a restaurant in Bergen

The police in Bergen are looking for a man who wore a mask during an attempted robbery of a restaurant in Landås which occurred around 19:40 Sunday evening.

“There was a person wearing a mask in the restaurant who expressed that it was a robbery,” says Operations Manager Lars Geitle to NTB.

The perpetrator spoke english.

“It is unclear if he was armed or if he got anything. The people in the restaurant were scared enough to call the police,” continues Geitle.

There were no guests in the restaurant at the time of the attempted robbery.

The masked person left on a bicycle. He was wearing black clothes, was high and light colored skin, describes the police. Police searched the area of and around Landås, Sunday evening. No persons were physically injured during the robbery.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today