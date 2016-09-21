Polish man wanted for murder arrested in Oslo

A 30 year-old Polish man who is wanted for murder in his home country, has been arrested in Oslo. The man was considered to be dangerous and the emergency squad took part in the action.

According to NRK, the Pole was arrested in Stovner recently. This took place after Norwegian police in early summer got a call from their Polish counterparts, Stig Vasbø, head of the department of intelligence and crimes for profit at Majorstuen police station, says.

– He’s high on the scale in termsof the level of danger. Norwegian police took all the precautions we believed was necessary when we arrested him.

30-year-old, who is referred to as “Scarface” by Polish media, reportedly belong to the criminal set in the city of Szczecin, northwest Poland.

He is wanted for killing a bouncer at an illegal gambling hall in February this year.

The doorman died of his injuries after being hit in the head with an ax or machete.

The Polish man is now in prison in Norway and is serving a sentence from 2010 of 18 days for bootlegging .

Polish authorites have asked for his extradition to Poland, but has pleaded not guilty to the crimes which the Polish authorities claim he has committed.

– He feels there is no resemblance between who he is and the way he is described by the Polish authorities. He is a family man and finds it very stressful to be described in that way, his Norwegian counsel, attorney Daija Jamina, says.

