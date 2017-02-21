Police Attorney knocked down in Drammen District Court

A female police lawyer had to be treated by a doctor after she was knocked down at a hearing in Drammen District Court on Tuesday.

– The lawyer was not seriously injured. A 31 year old man has been arrested and taken to jail in the police station in Drammen, said Southeast police.

The incident happened during a prison meeting with a 31 years old man in Drammen District Court Tuesday morning. A 31 year old man was convicted of several violent incidents, but the verdict is not yet legally binding. He should therefore be prepared for a prolonged detention.

– He had managed to get across to the attending prosecutor and spat at and hit her. It is frightening to experience such things in court, said police attorney Cathrine Thiis-Evensen to Drammens Tidende.

The detention meeting ended after the incident. The accused 31 year old must expect an even longer prison term after this violent episode. Public officials must have a particularly strong protection. Violence against public officials will be punished severely.

Now they are demanding better police safeguards.

– Drammen District Court is unfortunately one of the district courts that have the worst condition when it comes to safeguarding and security. There is neither metal detectors or security guards there, says Birgit Austad, representative of police lawyers, to NRK.

It is not the first time laywers in the court have been attacked in Drammen. In 2013, another female police lawyer was attacked by a defendant during a break in court.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today