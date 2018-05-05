The police closed Russ camp after sexual abuse

The police closed Russ camp in Nordland after sexual abuse

The police closed a Russ camp in Bodø last night. The reason is a possible sexual attack, according to Avisa Nordland.

The newspaper writes that the police were notified of the incident at the Russ camp in the Mørkved bay in Bodø at 2:0 am on Saturday.

– The actual episodet took place inside the camp. The police are conducting technical and tactical investigations to find out what has happened, says Operations Manager in the police in Nordland, Kai Eriksen, to NTB.

He does not want to comment on wheterer the persons involved were Russ, but say that the camp is reopened as of 7 pm this evening.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today