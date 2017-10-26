Mobile phone usage on the streets of Honolulu is fined

The politicians in Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu, have decided that anyone who walks looking down on their cell phone when crossing the streets of the city must be fined.

According to The New York Times, the background to the new law is that the government will stop the increase in the number of people who lose their lives in traffic due to mobile phone usage.

The law comes into force on Wednesday and prohibits pedestrians to watch electronic devices when crossing the streets of Honolulu. According to the newspaper, Hawaiian capital is the first major city in the world to adopt such a ban.

The ban implies that the police can print fines of up to 35 dollars or around 280 kroner to people who cross the street with their eyes at the mobile phone.

“This is a milestone in legislation, and the ban ensures that the list of security is set high,” said Brandon Elefante, City Council member, who supported the bill.

