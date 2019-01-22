Police officer charged with sharing info

A Police officer in Rogaland charged with having given information to criminals

An employee of the Southwest Police District has been suspended from the service. The person was arrested in December, charged with having leaked information to criminals.

The Bureau for Police Affairs charged the police officer, who, according to

Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper, denies the charges. The employee is currently taken out of service, but is not detained.

The Bureau for Police Affairs is now investigating whether information has been extracted from the police computer systems and been handed over to persons in a criminal environment.

‘’I can confirm that we have sent a case to the Bureau. The officer involved in the case is suspended. Beyond that, we can not make any further comment now,’’ said Deputy Chief of Police, Gøril Våland, of the Southwest police district to the newspaper.

According to Stavanger Aftenblad, the police officer was arrested in December. Several colleagues have reacted, and there were warnings to the employee.

‘’My client does not acknowledge punishment. The person in question states that he had made a service search in connection with his work in the police,’’ said defence lawyer, Odd Rune Torstrup.





