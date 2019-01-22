20 year-old accused of rape of children

A 20 year-old man is accused of raping an eleven year-old girl and of threats and sexually abusive behavior against several girls.

The trial against the man starts in Sarpsborg District Court on April 24 wrote Moss Avis newspaper.

He is also accused of receiving and storing films and pictures showing sexual abuse or sexualized representations of several children, the newspaper reported.

Nine young girls have the status as victims in the case, and the abuse had, according to the charges, occurred in the autumn of 2017 until he was arrested by the police in May last year.

The abuse of the eleven year-old girl happened outside of a primary school in the spring of 2018.

The man has not yet made a final decision on the punishment for the records in the indictment said his defence lawyer, Kristin Morch.

Eight days are set for the trial.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today