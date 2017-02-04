Policeman caught for driving at speeds of up to 180 km/h (112 mph)

A policeman from Hedmark drove at up to 180 km/h (112 mph) in an 80km (50mph) zone when a patrol car chased him.

The indictment was highlighted from the ‘Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs’, wrote Hamar Arbeiderblad newspaper.

The incident happened in 2015, when a police patrol set up a traffic control on one of the region’s highways. According to the Bureau’s report,

a car passed at a rate of speed far above the limit. The speed was increased when the police patrol began to chase the driver.

‘The police driver explained that he had to put the pedal to the metal and ‘burn rubber’, the speedometer nudging speeds of between

150 to 180 km/h (93/112mph’, the report said.

Over an average distance of about 4.5 km (2.7 miles), average speeds were measured at 135 km/ h (83 mph). It is that section of the

calculation which underlies the indictment.

According to the Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs, the policeman was on a service mission that night.

‘But there was nothing he had to do on the service mission that gave any reason to drive at over the set speed limit,’ the report said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today