Posted By: Ali Pourramedani
1. May 2017
Tuesday, Britain’s Princess Charlotte become two years, and in that regard, the British court has sent a new picture of her.
The photographer is the princess’s mother, Duchess Kate, and the photo was taken in April this year, it is stated in a statement from Kensington Palace.
Princess Charlotte is Duchess Kate and Prince Williams youngest child. They also have a son named George, who will be four years in July.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
