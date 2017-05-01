Tuesday, Britain’s Princess Charlotte become two years, and in that regard, the British court has sent a new picture of her.

The photographer is the princess’s mother, Duchess Kate, and the photo was taken in April this year, it is stated in a statement from Kensington Palace.

Princess Charlotte is Duchess Kate and Prince Williams youngest child. They also have a son named George, who will be four years in July.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today