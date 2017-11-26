Prisoners escaped in Rogaland – captured at Haukeli

The two prisoners who escaped from Åna Prison in Rogaland by cutting a hole in a fence on Saturday, were arrested by the police on Sunday.

The two men were arrested at seven am. The mission was a collaboration between the Southeastern, West and Agder police district, operative leader in Southeast Police District, Geir Kastmo, told NTB.

The escapees was stopped after a short car chase on highway 9 south of Haukeli in the direction of Hovden.

– They were stopped in a BMW that the police suspect to be stolen, says Kastmo.

Both the escapes and the car now handed over to the West police district.

On Twitter, the West police district reports that there was a burglary at Røldal Ski Centre, which led to the two escapades being followed and arrested.

The police reported that the prisoners had escaped around 6 pm on Saturday.

The police do not characterize the escapees as being dangerous. The men are linked to violence and gain crimes, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

