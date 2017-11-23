PST adjusts the risk level of terror attacks in Norway

PST believes that it is possible of a terrorist attack could be attempted in Norway. The risk has been downgraded. Earlier, PST considered it “as likely” for an attack.

The reason for the downgrade is that there have been changes in the wide scheme of threats, writes PST in a message on Wednesday.

PST points out, that the threat of terrorism against many western countries is still serious and there is a threat at border crossings.

“Any terrorist attack in Norway would resemble those we have seen in the news elsewhere in Europe. Using methods such as knife attacks and the use of vehicles against targets which have little security measures and many civilians, are relevant here too,” PST believes.

