PST believes Huawei’s 5G network development in Norway is problematic

PST believes it’s problematic if Huawei are allowed to build 5G networks in Norway. Huawei, who’ve been accused of espionage, believes the allegations are unfounded.

The police security service (PST) believe that companies from countries Norway do not cooperate on security policy with, should be limited from working with ecomnet networks write E24 news.

“We are concerned that this may mean that we do not have full control of Norwegian ecomnets that are critical infrastructure” said Martin Bernsen, information director in PST, to E24.

Several countries, including the United States, New Zealand and Australia, have banned Huawei from their cellular networks, fearing that the Chinese company is too close to the Chinese state and Chinese intelligence agencies.

The Huawei boss, on Tuesday, argued against the idea of his company being used to spy on people on behalf of Chinese authorities. Huawei Norway believes it is wrong to shut out an operator from the Norwegian market

because of its country of origin.

‘’We are concerned about what we believe to be unfounded and undocumented claims, and we are still demanding evidence. We have supplied equipment for the Norwegian telecommunications network for many years, and have always had good cooperation. We want to be transparent and open about everything we do’’ said Safety Manager, Tore Orderløkken of Huawei Norway.

At the end of the month, the government meets Telenor, Telia and Ice to discuss the development of the 5G network and which suppliers to use. PST will contribute as an advisory party to the discussions.

