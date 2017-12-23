Queen Sonja visited a nursing home

Queen Sonja visited Hovseterhjemmet in Oslo 2 days before Christmas. She got a chance to meet the residents as they were served freshly baked Christmas bread and participated in a mini Christmas Church service. Oslo’s Mayor Marianne Borgen was also there on Friday’s visit.

The Queen has for many years carried out a premiere visit to an institution or organization that usually does not receive royal guests. This year’s visit went to the nursing home Hovseterhjemmet in the capital.

As their tradition of faith, King Harald and Queen Sonja will celebrate Christmas Eve at the Kongseteren (King’s cabin palace).

On Christmas Day, the royal couple will attend the Holmenkollen Chapel’s worship service together with Princess Märtha Louise and her daughters Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah.

