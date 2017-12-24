Switzerland gets chocolate reprimand by the WTO

Switzerland must stop subsidizing exports of its famous chocolate by the end of next year according to The World Trade Organization (WTO).

The reason is a WTO agreement on agriculture which prohibits continued export subsidies.

Swiss authorities are however considering other ways how they can keep the price of the goods at a level where demand from abroad does not drop.

One way to achieve this is to make measures to lower price on raw materials including milk, according to the news agency, DPA .

– If everything goes according to plan, I do not think the price of chocolate will increase, tells the president of Chocosuisse, the association of Swiss chocolate producers, Urs Furrer, to the agency.

Chocolate is one of the products that are going to more expensive in Norway due to the Increased sugar tax as part of the budget agreement.

