Eighth-final: Norway vs FYR Macedonia 34:24 (12:10)

For the knock-out stage of the 25th IHF Men's Handball World Championship we made our way to Albertville in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region in south-eastern France for the curtain-raising eighth-final.

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today