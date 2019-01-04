Rape investigations to be evaluated across Norway

The Attorney General has decided that all public prosecutors’ offices in Norway shall evaluate the investigation of one rape case each, writes VG.

Before Christmas, Attorney General Tor-Aksel Busch sent a letter to the public prosecutors, where he asked for a special evaluation of cases where there has been a previous relationship between the suspect and the victim, according to VG. Examples of such cases are party-related rapes, where the evidence situation is demanding.

“We assume that it is the most to learn from reviewing exactly these cases,” says Chief State Attorney at the Attorney General’s office, Terje Nybøe.

“This case field is demanding and difficult. Both police and prosecuting authorities have been focusing on these cases for several years, but we always strive to make the quality better,” he adds.

Last year, VG surveyed 4,213 completed rape cases in the period 2015 to 2017. Of these, only 614 ended in a trial, which amounts to 14.6 per cent of the cases.

A total of 3,526 of the cases included in the survey were filed, which corresponds to 83.7 per cent. Of these, 2,094 were dropped because the prosecuting authority believed the evidence was not sufficient for a conviction.

© NTB Scanpix / #