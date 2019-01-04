14 arrested in Morocco for celebrating the double killings

A total of 14 people have been arrested in Morocco for having praised the murder of Norwegian, Maren Ueland, and Danish, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, reported VG newspaper.

VG received the information from a source with

knowledge of the investigation in Morocco.

Editor

The lawsuit against four of the 14 is underway, and one person has already been sentenced to one year’s imprisonment or a fine of 5,000 dirhams, which equals approximately NOK 4,500.

One of the arrested is an editor for a local news site. He both hailed the murder and shared the murder video with other journalists in a WhatsApp group. From before, it was known that a doctoral student had hailed the murders

in the Atlas Mountains.

Stayed in the area

A Swiss citizen was arrested in Marrakech before New Year, suspected to have given training to several of the men accused of the double-murder. The Swiss man is one of seven people who, according to a press release from the Moroccan authorities on Thursday, were presented to a court in connection with the terrorist investigation.

‘’We do not yet know much about this Swiss citizen, but he became a Muslim three years ago. The man lived in the same area as the four people who were first arrested and charged for the double killings’’ said a journalist in the media organization, Kech24, to Dagbladet newspaper.

The police do not rule out more arrests in the case.

From before, it is known that 15 people were charged with terrorism in connection with the murders in the Atlas Mountains. The Norwegian and the Danish women were found killed in Morocco on Monday 17 December.

