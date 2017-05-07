Listhaug wants asylum seekers detained in closed reception centres

Closed reception centres

Minister for Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug, from Fremskrittspartiet (Progress Party – Frp) wishes to expand the use of closed reception centres if the Government continues to head the Parliament after the election.

Listhaug is still on maternity leave from the ministerial job, but in connection to Frp’s national conference, she told ABC news about her plans for a possible new period of government.

– We want to expand the use of locked reception centers. It is clear that when we do not know who people are when they arrive, it is a big risk to Norway. It can be a way to expose us to terrorists, she said.

Initially, two groups are said by Listhaug to be more likely to be detained in closed reception centres.

Firstly, those who have not verified their identity, and those awaiting deportation after rejection of their asylum application.

– We have built out Trandum detention centre several times, and gained a new record in returns. We will continue with this policy, said Listhaug, referring to extensions to the building at the Immigration centre at Trandum in Akershus.

Trandum is Norway’s only lock-down reception centre for foreigners who are to be deported from the country.

