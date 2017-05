Motorcyclist in his twenties is found dead

A motorcyclist in his twenties is found dead in Flå, Buskerud. The man was reported missing Sunday morning.

The police reported that it is likely a case of cornering to fast in a turn near Brødskåpstjern. The man drove from a residence on motocross cycle Saturday night and was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

