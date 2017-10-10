Record Hashish seizure in Bergen

Hashish found in car in Bergen. Photo: Tollvesen.no

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 10. October 2017

Found 100 kilograms of hashish stashed away in a car.

 

On September 5, customs officers in Bergen found 100 kilos of hashish hidden in a car that arrived on the ferry from Denmark.

The driver and passenger in the car informed that they were holidaying in Norway. The customs officials however suspected smuggling. With the assistance of the dog “Tara”, a total of 100 kilograms of hashish was found hidden in the car.

A Dutchman and woman were arrested by the police.

This is the largest seizure of hashish ever made in Bergen.

 

