Record number of sexual offenses reported last year

There were reported almost 7,100 sexual offenses in the country during 2016. This is 24% more than the previous year and an increase of 48% compared with 2014.

A total of 2,235 cases of rape were reported last year, which is more than six rapes every day.

One explanation for the increase in reported rapes is due to the fact that what was previously termed as sexual intercourse with children under 14 years, is now considered rape, informs Statistics Norway (SSB).

Last year there were 674 reports of rape of children under 14 years. In addition, there were 1,561 cases of rape reported in which the victims were older than 14 years old or where the age was unknown.

This includes 68 reported cases of serious abusive rape. In addition 1,300 cases of sexual acts were reported and 1,500 of cases for sexually offensive behaviour.

Overall, there were 1.4 reported sexual offenses per 1,000 residents last year, which is clearly the highest figure ever recorded for this type of statistic, according to Statistics Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today