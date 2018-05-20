Road hit by landslide in Trøndelag reopened

Road blocked by landslide in Snillfjord, Trøndelag reopened

About 300 people in Snillfjord in Trøndelag have finally got the road connection back. The only road in and out of the area was blocked by a landslide Friday evening.

A landfill has probably contributed to the landslide that severed county road #6434 (formerly county road #305) west of Slørdal in the Snillfjord municipality.

At 5 pm on Sunday, the Norwegian Public Road Administration (Vegvesenet) announced that the road is opened for traffic. Thus a large number of cabin users and campers can return home after Pentecost. Additionally, there are 50 residents in the area beyond where the road was closed.

– The landslide occurred near a landfill we have there. The landfill has not been disturbed, but loose material lying at the bottom of it has. The main reason for the landslide was that it was soggy and a lot of water, says Project Manager in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Hanne Louise Moe, to NTB. The landfill is linked to the construction of a new trajectory above the site.

Moe states that assessments were made of the ground conditions before placing the landfill where they did.

– It was a surprise to the geo-technicians that it occurred, she says.

On Sunday, it was work in progress to build a trawl of stone below, which will prevent new masses to slide down. The county road itself has only suffered minor damage due to the landslide, according to Moe.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today