Man in his 50s charged with sexual assault against girl

A 50-year-old man will attend the Oslo District Court next week. He has been charged with repeated and serious sexual assault against a family member of less than ten years of age.

According to the accusation, the man is suspected to have repeatedly raped the girl, who was under his care, over a period of more than two and a half years.

The man is also charged with repeatedly mistreating the girl with violence, threats and/or offensive behavior. The prosecutor believes that the man repeatedly hit her in several places on her body as well as threatening to beat her.

A woman in her 50s has also been accused. Together with her accomplices, she is suspected to have maltreated “someone in her household, or someone in her care”, according to prosecutor.

“They contributed to each other’s offences by being present and/or encouraging the execution of the offenses without intervening,” the indictment states.

The case starts on Tuesday and is scheduled to last until 1st June.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today