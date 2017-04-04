Russian authorities are looking for answers to the terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg

The bomb that exploded in the Saint Petersburg metro was triggered by a suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan, according to local authorities.

Eleven people were killed and around 50 wounded in the attack, which happened on Monday afternoon between stations Sennaja Ploschad and the Technological Institute. Shortly after, another bomb was found and defused at the metro station Ploshchad Vosstaniya.

The search for the perpetrators is underway, and on Monday morning it was reported that a Russian citizen from the former Soviet republic ofKyrgyzstan is suspected to have blown himself up inside the metro train.

The information comes from Kyrgyzstan’s security department, which says that the perpetrator was born in 1995, according to the news agency AP.

Earlier, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted anonymous sources saying that the police believe that the attack was carried out by a 23-year-old man from Central Asia with ties to radical Islam.

It is also been reports that the bomb was placed under a seat.

A clearly affected President, Vladimir Putin, late Monday night down placed red roses outside the metro station in his hometown of St. Petersburg. The President placed the roses in the same place where many other Russians have lit candles and placed flowers. After which he left the place without making any statement.

President Donald J. Trump of the USA Monday called Putin to express his condolences, offering their support and assuring that the countries are united in their condemnation of terrorism, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

A number of heads of state and also the UN Security Council have condemned the ‘barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack’, and that the Security Council are hoping that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

