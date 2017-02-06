Russia’s new submarines are more difficult to detect

Russian submarines move further west, while up to the minute, new technology makes them more difficult for the military to detect than in the past.

‘We are seeing an increase in Russian submarine activity; also that their vessels are moving further west. Meanwhile, the submarine’s technology has been so well developed that it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect them’, said Lieutenant General Morten Haga Lunde, chief of the Intelligence Service, to NRK news.

Russia’s upgraded and newly developed submarines can move virtually silently under water, according to the news source.

They are also equipped with advanced missile systems, and a water jet system which makes them extremely difficult to identify at low speeds.

‘Russia have undergone modernization in recent years. They have new submarines, new surface ships, aircraft and up to the moment weapons technology’, said Lunde.

On Monday, the Intelligence Services presented their annual threat assessment report. According to NRK, the Intelligence Service’s assessment remains stable.

Russia poses no direct, military threat to Norway, but the defense forces continue to follow developments closely.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today