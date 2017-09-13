SAS asks passengers to consider rebooking trip

Passengers flying with SAS Airline on Thursday should consider rebooking their trip, said the company.

Passengers flying with SAS Airline on Thursday should consider rebooking their trip, said the company.

‘If you have the opportunity to travel another day, we recommend you consider it,’ said Tonje Sund of the SAS Press Office.

SAS is now offering free rebooking for passengers who have booked travel to, from or within Norway before September the 12th, and through Monday, September the 18th.

‘This also applies to flights that will not be affected by the strike,’ Sund told NTB.

‘The trip can also be canceled, but this is not free.’

Crew up

SAS have been preparing for a possible major industrial action event from Thursday by staffing strongly at the customer service center, booking offices, social channels, and at the airport. At the same time, the airline has asked customers to keep up with developments.

‘It’s very important that passengers check our website, and see the status of their intended flight before heading out to the airport.

On our web pages, and on social media, the situation is constantly updated. Our customers will know what’s applicable to them, and we are working continuously to get an overview of how the strike affects them,’ said Sund.

Passengers who have a plane ticket for a day when there will be a strike will be notified by SMS.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today