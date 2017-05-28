Search operation due to stranded boat in the Oslofjord

Search operation after finding of a stranded boat in the Oslofjord

The police have contacted the owner of the stranded boat in Hurum in Oslofjorden.

The search mission is concluded.

The owner of the boat told police that he had lent it to a friend, and that his mate fell overboard somewhere at Son Akershus – on the other side of the fjord. From there, the boat passed under its own steam until it stranded, concludes the police Sunday afternoon.

A major rescue mission has been launched in Oslofjorden after finding a stranded boat at Tofte in Hurum. Police believe that there have been people in the boat.

– The key is in the ignition and the gas lever is in the position of full throttle, the police Tweets. The picture police in Søndre Buskerud has published shows the damaged boat, a Zodiak rib equipped with a 115 horsepower Evinrude outboard engine, after it hit land.

The police fear that one or more people have fallen into the sea. A Sea King rescue helicopter, several boats and exploration missions along land is put into rescue operation, Operator Vidar Gulbrandsen at Søndre Buskerud police district informs Aftenposten.

The Royal Ship Norway and several small boats also participated in the search, which lasted for a couple of hours

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today