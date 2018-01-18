Several hundred without power in Agder

More than 500 customers were without electrical powerl on Thursday morning due to the problems associated with snowfall on Tuesday. Several have been out of power for a long time.

During the night to Thursday and in the morning, additional power outages have occurred, Agder Energi states. A total of 533 customers were without power at 7.30 am, of which 133 have been without electricity for a long time.

– Customers must be prepared that it may take some time before they get the power back. There are many faults in several locations in the grid, and there is a lot of complex work that needs to be done in each place, Agder Energi states.

The company will survey the grid on Thursday with helicopters to detect whether there is risk of trees falling onto the power lines and thereby causing even more power outages.

Large snowfall hit the whole of South eastern Norway on Tuesday. As a result, road, rail and air traffic coming to a grinding halt and power outages led to both schools and day care centers to remain closed. As many as 22,400 households were without power for a period on Tuesday afternoon.

