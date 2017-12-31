Record year ended with five new lottery winners

Five people became millionaires after the last lottery draw in 2017. In total, 284 people have become lotteries in the course of this year.

The drawing editor, Atle Onsrud Jensen, has not reached all of Saturday’s winners, but can announce that there are 284 new lottery winners this year and sets a new record.

“Never so many have won a seven-digit pay outs on the lottery in the same year,” Jensen told NTB.

The lottery machine at Hamar ended 2017 by picking the following numbers on Saturday, December 30: 6-8-13-18-22-25-30. The lucky number was 31.

Five rows had the winning seven, and the owners of those have each won a prize of 3,181,620 kroner. Two of them are from Buskerud, while the other three are from Telemark, Vest-Agder and Rogaland.

The explanation behind the high number of lottery winners this year is simple, according to Jensen.

-“We have extra drawings called superlotto. Here its a cash pot that keeps growing and this year, the amount of millions that was collected was awarded to the same number of people. Before this was random, but this year we have 150 winners only there,” he says.

