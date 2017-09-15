Several manhole covers removed in Skien in Telemark

Police are looking for a culprit after seven manhole covers have been removed in Skien. A four-year-old child nearly fell into one of the open manholes.

The police turned out to Frogner Alleen in Skien after reports of several removed manhole covers on Friday morning. In total, police found seven open manholes in residential areas where many school children roam. The situation is described as dangerous by the police.

– We have had contact with a lady with a stroller who went for a walk with her four year old daughter. The daughter was centimeters away from falling into an open manhole, says Operations Manager for South-East police, Vidar Aaltvedt.

The police, together with the Skien municipality, have closed the manholes. According to Aaltvedt the manhole covers are not stolen or taken as souvenirs.

– We have found several covers a few hundred meters away from the manholes, says Aaltvedt.The police have not identified the perpetrator but use dog patrols looking for traces.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today