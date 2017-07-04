Several thousands will receive a new zip codes

4,000 households and 1,000 businesses will receive new postal codes or new postal address from 1 October.

Everyone affected will receive information by August 1st, Posten Norge informs in a press release.

The biggest changes are in Elverum, which in addition to several other changes, will get two new postal codes.

Further north, Storemolla’s mailing address changes to Stormolla. The Lofoten island east of Svolvær is often confused with a bay in Finnmark called Store Molla, but with this name change it becomes easier for the postal office.

In addition, 3666 Tinn Austbygd becomes Atrå, while 3650 Tinn Austbygd will be left alone. Posten and Bring’s new logistics center in Trondheim is renamed Torgarden, and finally, Posten announces that they will remove some zip codes that are no longer in use.

The changes are taking place in order to achieve as effective postal distribution as possible, or reponding to requests from municipalities, organizations, associations or customers who wish to change their postal address due to local or historical conditions.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

