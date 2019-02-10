Solberg at health symposium in Ethiopia

TOPICS:
EthiopiaNorway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, right, and President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, left, talk as they attend the "Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes" held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The meeting, which took place ahead of the 32nd African Union Summit, was "to launch a new initiative designed to help deliver increased, sustained and more impactful financing for health across Africa", according to the African Union. (AP Photo/Samuel Habtab)

Posted By: Victoria Garza 10. February 2019

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) attended a symposium to invest on health on Saturday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Solberg met among others Niger’s president Mahamadou Issoufou. The meeting took place ahead of Sunday’s African Union Summit

During the visit to Ethiopia’s capital, the prime minister will also participate in an international initiative to combat sexual violence and harmful practices such as child marriage and genital mutilation. A bilateral meeting with Ethiopia’s fresh and reformive prime minister Abiy Ahmed is also on the agenda.

At Sunday’s summit, Solberg meets top executives from 55 African countries, and she will, among other things, talk about the UN’s sustainability goals.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

