The Salvation Army receive many testimonial gifts

The Salvation Army received NOK 105 million in testimonial gifts last year, which is half a million more than the year before.

Almost half of the amount was earmarked for special projects, such as ‘rus’ and elderly care wrote Dagen newspaper.

‘’We are both humbled and grateful for the trust. The funds make it possible to help a lot of people’’ said communications manager, Geir Smith-Solevåg, of the Salvation Army to the newspaper.

The estates of death amounted to about 46% of the Salvation Army gift income last year.

The Salvation Army church community experienced a total of 91 deaths last year. The largest gift was NOK 12 million.

At the same time, the Norwegian Lutheran Missionary Association received NOK 28.9 million in testimonial gifts last year. This was an increase of NOK 4.6 million over the previous year.

