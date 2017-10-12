Solberg feels its right to show financial support for the Human Rights Service

‘Should we only finance what we like?’ Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) said in answer to the call to cut state aid to the Human Rights Service.

It’s a part of the price of democracy that we also fund our critics,’ said Solberg during the funding debate on Wednesday.

She thinks the discussion must move forward if Norway are going to finance a breadth of projects, and that it would be a new principle to finance only what you agree with.

It was Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, who urged the Prime Minister to cut support for the fund promoting integration and inclusion.

‘It does not promote these. It creates stigmatisation. This we can show clearly. The support can be canceled’, he said.

Source: NRK / Norway Today