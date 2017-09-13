Solberg: We must find politics that all four parties can be proud of

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) says the four parties of the people have plenty of time to find solutions for the government’s issues.

“We have a state budget that is heading to press, we know the main outline for what will be presented in October,” said Solberg in the party leadership debate at NRK on Tuesday night.

She pointed out that the parties are going to find a way to combine the politics so that everyone can be proud of it.

“There’s a lot in the basket already,” she said.

There was an easy and respectful tone between the four party leaders, and the more fierce replies of the election campaign were clearly a retired stage..

Earlier in the evening, Solberg, Siv Jensen (Frp), Knut Arild Hareide (KrF) and Trine Skei Grande (V) met for their first, initial and informal conversation on government issues.

Speculations have grown, throughout the day if the Left party (V) will be able to set themselves into a government with the Right and the Frp parties.

“We have worked for a blue-green government, but in order to get that in position, we have to sit down and negotiate,” said Grande, who pointed out that the left-wing group has not been clarified and that the group must get in place before they can come up with what kind of mandate the party leadership should have.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today