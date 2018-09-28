Solberg spoke for Norwegian interests at the UN

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) spoke up for Norwegian interests in everything concerning sustainable sea to trade at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Solberg started Norway’s main entry on Wednesday night and reflected on the UN’s goal when the organization began in 1945.

“We committed ourselves to saving future generations from war,working together to promote economic and social development, respect for human rights, and fundamental freedoms for all. Our job is not done’’ the prime minister stated at 20.30 local time.

She spoke of Norwegian interests in peace and reconciliation,international security, health, education, sustainable seas and trade.The latter is not usually a central theme in the UN context,but relevant these days.

“We can not afford protectionism, discrimination,and economic rivalry to define our future. Free trade creates winners.

It does not rest on protectionism’’ said Solberg, probably as a sting to the United States and the trade war they are leading with China.

War and conflict

Solberg also covered Norwegian security interests, the war in Syria,and conflicts on the European continent. She drew attention to Norway’s efforts in this field ever since the end of the Cold War.

‘’From the first Oslo agreement in 1993, to ongoing work in Colombia and the Philippines,and back to the Middle East. We have learned an important lesson from the effort, that negotiating a peace agreement is always difficult, but implementing it is even more difficult” said Solberg.

She emphasised that most conflicts are old, not new, and therefore the effort must be in ensuring sustainable peace.

“Norway is committed in Colombia, in the Philippines and elsewhere,just as we are committed to helping achieve a negotiated two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

Health, education and the sea

Then the speech went on to Norway’s efforts in global health and education.

“So far this year, we have awarded $440 million to education globally.

We will now increase support for education for girls by nearly $40 million for the period 2018 to 2019” said Solberg.

The Prime Minister, who for a long time has tried to draw attention to sustainable seas, also took the opportunity to do so again.

“The sustainability of our oceans is threatened. By 2050 they could contain more plastic than fish. Since I started talking, another 200 tons of plastic have ended up in the sea.

She emphasised that Norway will do much to contribute here and that “we have no time to lose”

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today