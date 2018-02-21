Søreide & EU Breier Discuss Safeguards

20 Feb. – Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs (Utenriksministeren)Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide of the Conservative Party met Tuesday with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier discussing ‘a wide range of issues concerning the Single Market & Norwegian citizens’ rights.’

After discussions, Søreide told press that ‘We’re concerned that we (ultimately see) a clean and orderly Brexit where transitional arrangements (between states & powers) include Norway from the start.’

Also commenting after Tuesdays’ talks, EU Negotiator Barnier stated that post Brexit arrangements applying to Norwegian citizens within the UK and vice versa are ‘…a matter of dialogue and consultation between Norway and the UK, but I follow it

very closely. There’s a strong common commitment to safeguarding the EEA model.’

DEADLINE APPROACHING

The EU and the UK are negotiating a transitional period of almost 2 years after Brexit. The Article 50 exit clause of the EU treaty posts a deadline of 29 March, 2019 for the UK and EU to conclude a mutual agreement.

The proposed scheme has Britain maintaining its EU agreements, including agreements with Norway. If all goes well, Status Quo between countries would be maintained with no foreseeable changes forecast.

NORWAY FISHING & FARMING EXEMPT

Norway subscribes to Single Market agreements that allow for a free movement of people, goods, services and capital between member states. As a member of the European Free Trade Association, Norway pays for inclusion within the Single Market but is exempt from EU rules impacting fishing and farming.

The UK’s current offer calls for application of mirrored status for EU citizens in the UK and upon British citizens within other EU countries to further expand and apply to the 3 EEA countries of Norway,Iceland and Liechtenstein.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today