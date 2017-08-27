Spanish couple walked on the railway track and halted traffic

Spanish couple walked on the railway track and thereby halted all traffic

A Spanish couple in their early twenties decided to so take a stroll on the railway track in Tønsberg Saturday afternoon. This resulted in a complete shutdown of the raiwayl service.

The train traffic was resumed quickly, but the man (21) and the woman (20) had to take a detour via the local police station.

– The two will be on a plane from Torp back to Spain tonight. Both have accepted a fine of NOK 5,000 and have therefore been released, according to the police in Vestfold.

It was just before 2 pm that the young Spaniards were arrested while walking on the railway track in Tønsberg. Whether they had lost their way or if it was a deliberate action, is not known.

