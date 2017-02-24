State’s attorney- Mahad’s story has neither head nor tail

The State firmly stance is that the revocation of Mahad Abib Mahamud’s Norwegian citizenship should be upheld.

– This story makes no sense, according to the attorney for the state.

The 30-year-old medical laboratory technologist brought his case before the Immigration Appeals Board (UNE) in order to retain his citizenship .after 16 years in Norway; he was last year stripped of his status as a Norwegian, because UDI believes he’s from Djibouti, not from Somalia as he claimed when he came to Norway at the age of 14.

Friday, the case was concluded with a statement from attorney Ellen Idun Lersbryggen Drolsum, representing UNE.

– This is a story that makes no sense. There are several loopholes and contradictions. Why is this the case? There is no coherent tale, only a tale designed to obtain residence in Norway, she concluded.

The lawyer provided documents, including Mahad Abib Mahamud ID card and birth certificate, which she believes to be forgeries. For example his ID card, issued in 1990, depicts an adult male, when he claims to be a four year old child.

– The Plaintiff admits that the ID is faked, according to the state’s attorney.

Mahamud’s lawyer, Arild Humlen, believes that the state has based the revocation of citizenship on a number of inaccuracies.

– It is tragic, especially for Mahad, that they use this as a showcase, he told NTB early in the proceedings.

The investigation of Mahamud started on the basis of a tipoff in 2013, which UNE first claimed to be anonymous. Recently Humlen got a court order to reveal who the tipster was. And is found t be a political opponent, according to the lawyer.

