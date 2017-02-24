Oslo City Council wants yet another tax

The Oslo City Council wants to introduce a new tax on heavy vehicles effective this year , and is looking at increased taxing of passenger cars as well, according to Aftenposten.

The city council is currently working on how to design a low emission zone

In a study last year the municipality suggested that all of Oslo should become a low emission zone – leading to extra fees for driving within the municipality’s boundaries. Another alternative involves fees for the areas within the boundaries of ring-way 2 only.

According to Aftenposten, the Oslo City Council wishes to introduce a new tax on Lorries ASAP, affecting the transport and delivery of goods inside the toll booth area.

Heavy vehicles with a so-called Euro VI engine, meaning that they are bought after 2014, will most likely be exempt from the tax.

Additionally, it may be appropriate to introduce a fee for passenger cars in the low emission zone. Here, consideration has to be made to not only whether to introduce the fee, but also whether it should be applicable to hybrid cars – not only diesel and gasoline cars.

The purpose of a low emission zone is to reduce car usage, and to force people and businesses to switch to more climate and environmentally friendly vehicles.

The introduction of a new fee requires submittal of a proposal to the city council to be approved before being implemented. This will probably happen this spring.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today