Section of SUS evacuated after gas leak

Section of Stavanger University Hospital evacuated after gas leak

Stavanger University Hospital (SUS) evacuates a section with six patients due to a leak in an oxygen tank.

The police in Stavanger was notified of the incident at a quarter to one on Saturday.

– There was a leak in an oxygen tank inside a patient’s room. A cable was overheated in the room, therefore it was a danger potential, Tor Helge Stavik tells NTB. Stavik is Operations Manager in the South-Western Police District.

He says that they quickly gained control and the gas was shut off. After airing, patients were allowed to re-enter the section, but the room in question remains closed until further notice. Closer scrutiny of the room will be performed today, says the police

Stavik says it could be a dangerous situation as oxygen gas is very flammable.

