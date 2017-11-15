The European Parliament wants a new prominence limit

Posted By: Daniel Dobos 15. November 2017

The EU Parliament believes that the EU should consider introducing a common prominence limit of 0.0 for two years after receiving a driving license.

 

This prominence limit should also apply to professional drivers throughout the EU, believes the European Parliament, as Tuesday, with a large majority, adopted a resolution to save more lives in traffic.

Every year around 26,000 people die on European roads, and in every fourth case alcohol has been a decisive factor.

In Norway the promo rate is 0.2 for all drivers.

 

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

*