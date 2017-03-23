Stone-throwers smashed windows at Stortinget

23. March 2017

A man has been arrested for having thrown stones at windows at Stortinget (the Norwegian parliament) on Thursday morning. Several windows were shattered.

Security guards at Stortinget detained the man, and the police quickly came to the place and took the 46-year-old asylum seeker, NRK reported.

Director Ida Børresen in Stortinget says that the incident was grim, especially in light of the terrorist incident in London the day before.

The windows that were shattered were facing Akersgata. They were repaired during Thursday morning.

Police do not know the motive behind the stone throwing.

 

